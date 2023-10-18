VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 1.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of VCIG was 1.32M shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.70 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Sentiment for artificial intelligence (AI) continues to run red-hot, this time positively impacting Malaysia-based multi-disciplinary consulting group VCI Global (NASDAQ: VCIG ). Focusing on the areas of business and technology, VCI provides boardroom strategy services for small and medium-sized enterprises and government-linked agencies.

VCIG’s Market Performance

VCIG’s stock has fallen by -20.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.45% and a quarterly drop of -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.37% for VCI Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.52% for VCIG’s stock, with a -21.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -26.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -29.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -20.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, VCI Global Ltd saw -31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Ltd stands at +42.84. The total capital return value is set at 235.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 179.73.

Based on VCI Global Ltd (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.78. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.81 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.