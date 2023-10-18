Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has increased by 5.23 when compared to last closing price of 32.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that URBN, LMB and BAESY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 16, 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is above average at 14.40x. The 36-month beta value for URBN is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for URBN is $37.88, which is $3.27 above than the current price. The public float for URBN is 58.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on October 18, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stock saw an increase of 7.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.05% and a quarterly increase of -1.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.95% for URBN’s stock, with a 14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.17. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 45.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 12.28, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.