Upwork Inc (UPWK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen a -1.39% decrease in the past week, with a -9.63% drop in the past month, and a 7.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upwork Inc (UPWK) is $14.40, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 118.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on October 18, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.25relation to previous closing price of 11.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that With the high-flying equities sector suddenly going soft in the second half, investors may want to consider safe stocks. These ideas might not be the first choice among market participants.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at -13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 28,457 shares at the price of $12.73 back on Sep 18. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 1,058,875 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $362,138 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sale 962 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 4,986 shares at $12,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.18, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.