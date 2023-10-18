UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has plunged by -3.58 when compared to previous closing price of 5.01, but the company has seen a -9.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that UP Fintech Holding Limited trades at a PEG ratio of above 1 times, and the stock’s consensus forward price-to-sales multiple has doubled in the past month. UP Fintech’s earnings are projected to contract in the second half of this year, considering expectations of a decrease in other income and an increase in marketing expenses. I revise my rating for UP Fintech Holding Limited to a Sell, as I think that there is a mismatch between the stock’s valuations and the company’s financial prospects.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) by analysts is $6.07, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 141.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of TIGR was 1.79M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stock saw a decrease of -9.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 53.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for TIGR stock, with a simple moving average of 32.13% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR saw 41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.68, with 0.71 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.