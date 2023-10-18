United Homes Group Inc (UHG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of United Homes Group Inc (NASDAQ: UHG) has jumped by 11.34 compared to previous close of 5.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-14 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UHG is 6.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UHG on October 18, 2023 was 21.82K shares.

UHG’s Market Performance

UHG’s stock has seen a 8.76% increase for the week, with a 7.34% rise in the past month and a -48.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for United Homes Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.73% for UHG’s stock, with a -35.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UHG Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHG rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, United Homes Group Inc saw -34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHG starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 123,128 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 23. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 1,126,872 shares of United Homes Group Inc, valued at $1,415,972 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHG

Equity return is now at value 37.93, with 13.73 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Homes Group Inc (UHG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.