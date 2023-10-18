Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Accenture plc’s (ACN) Stock

In the past week, ACN stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -2.42% and a quarterly plunge of -3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Accenture plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Accenture plc (ACN) by analysts is $335.65, which is $30.27 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 626.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.89M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.95relation to previous closing price of 305.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that The technology sector will always provide us with constant opportunities in which we can invest to maximize our portfolio returns. Some of these stocks have accumulated generational returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.86. In addition, Accenture plc saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Ollagnier Jean-Marc, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $302.04 back on Oct 13. After this action, Ollagnier Jean-Marc now owns 161,622 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,887,757 using the latest closing price.

Framil Leonardo, the CEO-Growth Markets of Accenture plc, sale 3,000 shares at $311.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Framil Leonardo is holding 16,898 shares at $934,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 13.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.