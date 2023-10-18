Understanding the 2.70% Volatility Levels of FMC Corp.’s (FMC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, FMC stock has gone up by 4.05%, with a monthly decline of -8.81% and a quarterly plunge of -29.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for FMC Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -36.50% for the last 200 days.

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for FMC is 123.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMC on October 18, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.70 in relation to its previous close of 64.22. However, the company has experienced a 4.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $94 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.55. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -46.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from pereira ronaldo, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $75.59 back on Sep 13. After this action, pereira ronaldo now owns 21,478 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $151,180 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffer Nicholas, the Corporate Controller of FMC Corp., purchase 992 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Pfeiffer Nicholas is holding 13,056 shares at $75,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Equity return is now at value 22.42, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FMC Corp. (FMC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.