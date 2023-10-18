UDR Inc (UDR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.52relation to previous closing price of 36.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that UDR is a large apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified geographic footprint. The REIT’s business has been doing well lately, as inflation has allowed for sizable rent increases.

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) is above average at 27.22x. The 36-month beta value for UDR is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UDR is $43.69, which is $9.67 above than the current price. The public float for UDR is 327.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on October 18, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

The stock of UDR Inc (UDR) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a -4.01% drop in the past month, and a -14.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for UDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for UDR’s stock, with a -10.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $41 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDR Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.04. In addition, UDR Inc saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 11.18, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, UDR Inc (UDR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.