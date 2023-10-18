Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 47.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-17 that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), one of the US’s largest meat processing companies, is to invest in Protix International a specialist in insect ingredients. The deal will see Tyson take a direct minority stake in Protix as well as jointly building an insect ingredient facility, the first of its kind in the States.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is 50.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSN is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is $56.66, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for TSN is 278.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On October 18, 2023, TSN’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN’s stock has seen a -2.38% decrease for the week, with a -12.43% drop in the past month and a -9.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Tyson Foods, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for TSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSN Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.21. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw -24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from MCNAMARA KEVIN M, who purchase 20,500 shares at the price of $48.92 back on May 12. After this action, MCNAMARA KEVIN M now owns 115,670 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $1,002,803 using the latest closing price.

Soderstrom Johanna, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Tyson Foods, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $49.22 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Soderstrom Johanna is holding 32,847 shares at $246,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+12.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at +6.08. The total capital return value is set at 15.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.93. Equity return is now at value 1.78, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.91. Total debt to assets is 23.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.