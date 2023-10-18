Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) is $14.60, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for TWO is 95.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWO on October 18, 2023 was 894.81K shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 11.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO’s stock has fallen by -7.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.76% and a quarterly drop of -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Two Harbors Investment Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for TWO’s stock, with a -18.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from LETICA NICHOLAS, who sale 8,653 shares at the price of $12.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, LETICA NICHOLAS now owns 77,693 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp, valued at $112,155 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp, sale 8,741 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS is holding 169,561 shares at $107,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4623.57 for the present operating margin

-646.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp stands at +1906.93. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.41. Equity return is now at value 2.05, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 476.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 77.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.