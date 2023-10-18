Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 50.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trimble Inc (TRMB) is $63.82, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 247.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on October 18, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

The stock of Trimble Inc (TRMB) has seen a -4.11% decrease in the past week, with a -3.71% drop in the past month, and a -3.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for TRMB’s stock, with a -2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.19. In addition, Trimble Inc saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $51.91 back on Oct 10. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 207,356 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $129,775 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $50.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 209,856 shares at $125,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.