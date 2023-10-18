Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.59x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) by analysts is $10.30, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 256.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of TCN was 834.00K shares.

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has plunge by 3.97relation to previous closing price of 7.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The call will take place on Wednesday, November 8th at 11 a.m. ET. Tricon’s financial statements and management’s discussion an.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has seen a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.05% decline in the past month and a -21.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for TCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for TCN’s stock, with a -11.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCN Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+80.80 for the present operating margin

+88.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc stands at +113.77. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 2.49 for asset returns.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.