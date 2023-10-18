Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) is $16.21, which is $10.34 above the current market price. The public float for TVTX is 71.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TVTX on October 18, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.81relation to previous closing price of 7.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-13 that Two late-breaking high-impact oral presentations of the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI ® (sparsentan) in IgAN and Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX’s stock has fallen by -5.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.56% and a quarterly drop of -52.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for Travere Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.43% for TVTX’s stock, with a -57.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TVTX Trading at -38.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -44.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw -65.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Heerma Peter, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Oct 03. After this action, Heerma Peter now owns 80,257 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,504 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,455 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 242,595 shares at $65,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -225.07, with -40.56 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.