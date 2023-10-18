TransUnion (TRU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has plunged by -0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 67.40, but the company has seen a -6.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-12 that The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have taken enforcement actions against consumer reporting company TransUnion, alleging multiple violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is above average at 57.75x. The 36-month beta value for TRU is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRU is $90.50, which is $24.65 above than the current price. The public float for TRU is 192.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on October 18, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

The stock of TransUnion (TRU) has seen a -6.93% decrease in the past week, with a -14.27% drop in the past month, and a -17.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for TRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.12% for TRU’s stock, with a -5.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at -11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.85. In addition, TransUnion saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who sale 1,276 shares at the price of $71.43 back on Oct 02. After this action, CHAOUKI STEVEN M now owns 56,860 shares of TransUnion, valued at $91,145 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets & CI of TransUnion, sale 1,277 shares at $82.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 58,136 shares at $104,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 5.12, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.