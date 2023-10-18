Trading Update: Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Stock Endures 3.38% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Potbelly Corp (PBPB) has seen a 9.52% increase in the past week, with a 0.99% gain in the past month, and a -12.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for PBPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for PBPB’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PBPB is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBPB is $15.00, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for PBPB is 22.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for PBPB on October 18, 2023 was 126.66K shares.

PBPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) has increased by 10.26 when compared to last closing price of 7.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB ) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results.

PBPB Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBPB rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Potbelly Corp saw 46.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBPB starting from Wright Robert D., who purchase 3,254 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Aug 25. After this action, Wright Robert D. now owns 683,486 shares of Potbelly Corp, valued at $24,991 using the latest closing price.

Cirulis Steven, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Potbelly Corp, purchase 1,805 shares at $7.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Cirulis Steven is holding 317,613 shares at $14,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.32 for the present operating margin

+8.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Potbelly Corp stands at +0.96. The total capital return value is set at 0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 403.25, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Potbelly Corp (PBPB), the company’s capital structure generated 4,398.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.78. Total debt to assets is 80.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,786.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Potbelly Corp (PBPB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.