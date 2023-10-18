Trading Update: Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Endures 3.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has gone down by -3.99% for the week, with a -3.46% drop in the past month and a 4.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for TEAM’s stock, with a 15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for TEAM is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEAM is $226.48, which is $28.69 above than the current price. The public float for TEAM is 151.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on October 18, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 196.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-17 that Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM) has fared well on the charts, up 55.3% so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.59. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 53.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $196.48 back on Oct 16. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 428,532 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,619,183 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $196.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 428,532 shares at $1,619,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. Equity return is now at value -98.31, with -13.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.