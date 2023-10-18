Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 59.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-04 that Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler downgraded four U.S. regional banks Wednesday, sharing his four top picks as he assumed coverage of the sector.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.87.

The public float for TD is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for TD on October 18, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD’s stock has seen a 1.06% increase for the week, with a -3.56% drop in the past month and a -8.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for Toronto Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.45% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.63% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.59. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 13.14, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.