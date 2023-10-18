The Volatility of Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) Stock: A -7.05% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has gone down by -7.05% for the week, with a -17.16% drop in the past month and a -27.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for RKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for RKT’s stock, with a -16.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RKT is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) is $9.44, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for RKT is 112.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.25% of that float. On October 18, 2023, RKT’s average trading volume was 2.01M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) has decreased by -3.15 when compared to last closing price of 7.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-09 that The Federal Reserve said interest rates would stay higher for longer, and existing home sales continued to fall. Mortgage rates rose during September, which is likely to further slow down the housing market.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RKT Trading at -19.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc saw 8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc, valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 571,502 shares at $13,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.88, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.