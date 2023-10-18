The Volatility of Costar Group, Inc.’s (CSGP) Stock: A -2.68% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has gone down by -2.68% for the week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month and a -12.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for CSGP’s stock, with a 2.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is 83.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSGP is 0.86.

The public float for CSGP is 403.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On October 18, 2023, CSGP’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

CSGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has decreased by -2.23 when compared to last closing price of 81.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that CoStar Group, Inc. operates a large and complex set of businesses in both the residential and commercial sides of real estate. The company is growing traffic and market share at an impressive rate and has a rock-solid balance sheet. However, the stock has also seen significant insider selling in its shares in 2023, potentially indicating a top in the shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $82 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSGP Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.85. In addition, Costar Group, Inc. saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Ruggles Lisa, who sale 30,474 shares at the price of $91.42 back on Jun 30. After this action, Ruggles Lisa now owns 156,208 shares of Costar Group, Inc., valued at $2,785,933 using the latest closing price.

Wheeler Scott T, the Chief Financial Officer of Costar Group, Inc., sale 21,530 shares at $89.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Wheeler Scott T is holding 324,714 shares at $1,922,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costar Group, Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.92, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Based on Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.