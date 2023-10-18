The Impact of Market Fluctuations on GRI Bio Inc’s (GRI) Stock

In the past week, GRI stock has gone down by -15.51%, with a monthly decline of -11.42% and a quarterly plunge of -66.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.75% for GRI Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.86% for GRI’s stock, with a -82.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for GRI is at -1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRI is $360.00, which is $358.72 above the current market price. The public float for GRI is 2.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for GRI on October 18, 2023 was 113.64K shares.

GRI) stock’s latest price update

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI)’s stock price has dropped by -14.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that LA JOLLA, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY and virtually.

GRI Trading at -28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRI fell by -15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5660. In addition, GRI Bio Inc saw -85.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRI

The total capital return value is set at -166.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.65. Equity return is now at value -172.16, with -112.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GRI Bio Inc (GRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.