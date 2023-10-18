The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR’s (GENE) Stock

The stock of Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (GENE) has gone down by -1.52% for the week, with a -16.42% drop in the past month and a -22.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.56% for GENE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.46% for GENE’s stock, with a -26.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (GENE) is $25.65, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for GENE is 17.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GENE on October 18, 2023 was 100.59K shares.

GENE) stock’s latest price update

Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: GENE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GENE Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENE fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7537. In addition, Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR saw -22.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.45 for the present operating margin

-28.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR stands at -135.28. Equity return is now at value -84.44, with -65.37 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genetic Technologies Ltd. ADR (GENE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.