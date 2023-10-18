The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Darling Ingredients Inc’s (DAR) Stock

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a 0.93% increase in the past week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month, and a -28.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for DAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for DAR’s stock, with a -22.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The public float for DAR is 157.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.35M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has increased by 3.10 when compared to last closing price of 46.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Diamond Green Diesel is a key growth driver for Darling Ingredients, contributing over 50% of EBITDA in Q2 2023. DAR exceeded production expectations in Q2 2023 and is projected to produce 58% more biodiesel in 2023. Revenue from animal fats declined, but revenue from protein feed and collagen in the food ingredient segment saw significant growth.

DAR Trading at -16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.70. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $62.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 640,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $6,243,000 using the latest closing price.

Bullock John, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, sale 11,532 shares at $61.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bullock John is holding 52,469 shares at $711,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.