The -2.54% Simple Moving Average of Aegon Ltd.’s (AEG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has seen a -2.24% decrease in the past week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month, and a -8.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for AEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for AEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is $5.71, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.93B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEG on October 18, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 4.86, however, the company has experienced a -2.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

AEG Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Aegon Ltd. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon Ltd. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -5.25, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon Ltd. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.