The -13.88% Decline of Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s (CLNE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CLNE stock has gone up by 6.44%, with a monthly gain of 0.98% and a quarterly plunge of -19.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.44% for CLNE’s stock, with a -10.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is 2.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) is $8.91, which is $4.87 above the current market price. The public float for CLNE is 165.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On October 18, 2023, CLNE’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

CLNE) stock’s latest price update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE)’s stock price has increased by 4.82 compared to its previous closing price of 3.94. However, the company has seen a 6.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels stock to “strong buy” this morning. The investment bank sees a new renewable energy fuel credit adding millions to Clean Energy’s bottom line.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLNE Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp saw -20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sale 5,643 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Feb 27. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 624,458 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, valued at $32,133 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay, the SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, sale 11,286 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Corbus Barclay is holding 630,101 shares at $61,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.44 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp stands at -14.00. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return is now at value -10.77, with -7.71 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 28.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.89. Total debt to assets is 18.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.