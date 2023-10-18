The -13.88% Decline of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P’s (BIP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BIP stock has gone down by -13.81%, with a monthly decline of -19.89% and a quarterly plunge of -29.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.63% for BIP’s stock, with a -25.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) is above average at 45.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) is $41.64, which is $16.88 above the current market price. The public float for BIP is 458.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIP on October 18, 2023 was 478.56K shares.

BIP) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.87 in relation to previous closing price of 25.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Brookfield Infrastructure sees AI empowering it to find new opportunities to generate revenue. AI will also help enhance its margins.

BIP Trading at -17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIP fell by -13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.20. In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P saw -18.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+27.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P stands at +0.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.28. Equity return is now at value 4.28, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP), the company’s capital structure generated 535.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.26. Total debt to assets is 46.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.