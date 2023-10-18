The -13.88% Decline of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACXP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ACXP stock has gone up by 44.07%, with a monthly gain of 200.00% and a quarterly surge of 136.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.62% for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 127.58% for ACXP’s stock, with a 78.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) is $12.33, which is $8.23 above the current market price. The public float for ACXP is 10.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACXP on October 18, 2023 was 539.28K shares.

ACXP) stock’s latest price update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP)’s stock price has soared by 14.61 in relation to previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 44.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

ACXP Trading at 156.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.64%, as shares surge +198.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP rose by +44.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -175.32, with -142.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.