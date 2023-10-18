Telus Corp. (TU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TU is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TU is $20.58, which is $4.48 above the current price. The public float for TU is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TU on October 18, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TU) stock’s latest price update

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has plunge by -0.89relation to previous closing price of 16.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Investors interested in Diversified Communication Services stocks are likely familiar with Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and Telus (TU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

TU’s Market Performance

Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a 0.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.39% decline in the past month and a -9.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for TU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for TU’s stock, with a -12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TU Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telus Corp. (TU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.