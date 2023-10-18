Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s (TAK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has gone down by -3.37% for the week, with a -8.58% drop in the past month and a -3.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.84% for TAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for TAK’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) is 21.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAK is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) is $16.47, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On October 18, 2023, TAK’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.86 in comparison to its previous close of 15.04, however, the company has experienced a -3.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-17 that Takeda 4502, -0.33% said Tuesday its trial of darvadstrocel in the treatment of complex Crohn’s Perianal Fistulas didn’t meet its primary endpoint based on topline data.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAK Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 76.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.35. Total debt to assets is 34.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.