Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 143.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-11 that Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded shares of videogame maker Take-Two to Outperform from Market Perform, and set a $170 target price.

The average price suggested by analysts for TTWO is $157.78, which is $12.54 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 155.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for TTWO on October 18, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO’s stock has seen a -0.26% decrease for the week, with a 2.50% rise in the past month and a -4.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.04% for TTWO’s stock, with a 12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $170 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.64. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw 39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -13.19, with -7.37 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.