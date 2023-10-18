STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen a -0.95% decrease in the past week, with a -5.03% drop in the past month, and a -7.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for STAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for STAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for STAG is at 1.02.

The public float for STAG is 179.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for STAG on October 18, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

STAG) stock’s latest price update

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 34.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that All three of these companies have investors earning income every month.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STAG Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.51. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who sale 31,850 shares at the price of $36.71 back on Sep 14. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns 7,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $1,169,233 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the Director of STAG Industrial Inc, sale 3,150 shares at $36.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 38,938 shares at $114,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Equity return is now at value 5.75, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.