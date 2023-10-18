Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $160.41, which is $15.3 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 128.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPOT on October 18, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has dropped by -3.25 compared to previous close of 157.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that When it comes to big ideas, investing guru Cathie Wood has more than a few. As the manager of the Ark Invest family of exchange traded funds (ETFs), Wood boldly predicts Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) will be worth $1.5 million by 2030 and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock will have a $2,000 per share price tag by 2027.

SPOT’s Market Performance

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a -2.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a -11.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for SPOT’s stock, with a 10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $182 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.03. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 92.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -43.59, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.