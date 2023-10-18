Sotera Health Co (SHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sotera Health Co (SHC) is $20.00, which is $5.78 above the current market price. The public float for SHC is 98.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHC on October 18, 2023 was 809.26K shares.

SHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) has increased by 4.71 when compared to last closing price of 13.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that Sotera Health stock has declined 22% in the past six months due to concerns over guidance, rising interest expense, and fears about slower medical device sales. However, these concerns are overblown as Sotera’s Sterigenics sterilization business continues to show strong growth and profitability. Sotera benefits from overall growth in the medical device and pharmaceutical industry and is not overly exposed to any particular category.

SHC’s Market Performance

Sotera Health Co (SHC) has experienced a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.24% drop in the past month, and a -24.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for SHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.54% for SHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SHC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHC Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHC fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, Sotera Health Co saw 70.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.83 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotera Health Co stands at -23.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.20. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -9.06 for asset returns.

Based on Sotera Health Co (SHC), the company’s capital structure generated 580.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.30. Total debt to assets is 65.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 521.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sotera Health Co (SHC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.