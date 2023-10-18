Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for SWIN is 2.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWIN on October 18, 2023 was 1.71M shares.
SWIN) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has increased by 11.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN ) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company. Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions.
SWIN’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.14% for SWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.11% for SWIN’s stock, with a -21.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
SWIN Trading at -21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN fell by -11.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -61.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.