Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.75 in relation to its previous close of 59.45. However, the company has experienced a -2.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Valuations already factor in low LCE prices and political risk. Downgrades may occur after 3Q23 results due to high consensus estimates. Demand and supply may balance at $20/kg LCE.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) is above average at 4.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) is $82.79, which is $30.95 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SQM on October 18, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM’s stock has seen a -2.65% decrease for the week, with a -7.55% drop in the past month and a -29.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for SQM’s stock, with a -24.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SQM Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.35. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 84.77, with 35.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.