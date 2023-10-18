SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 35.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that U.S. equity markets remained turbulent while benchmark interest rates retreated as investors weighed shocking geopolitical developments in the Middle East against inflation data showing an energy-driven reacceleration in price pressures. Posting a second week of modest gains following a four-week skid, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, but gains remained “top-heavy.” The Mid-Cap 400 and Small-Cap 600 each posted weekly declines.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 7 as "hold," and 6 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is $34.07, which is -$2.14 below the current market price. The public float for SLG is 64.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on October 18, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen a 5.01% increase in the past week, with a -11.06% drop in the past month, and a 0.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for SLG’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.83. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -9.59, with -4.22 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.