SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) is 25.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SITC is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SITE Centers Corp (SITC) is $15.00, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for SITC is 187.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On October 18, 2023, SITC’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

The stock price of SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) has surged by 1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 12.00, but the company has seen a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that BEACHWOOD, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 will be released prior to the market open on November 2, 2023. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties can access the earnings call by diali.

SITC’s Market Performance

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) has seen a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.55% decline in the past month and a -15.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for SITC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for SITC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SITC Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, SITE Centers Corp saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Fennerty Conor, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $13.26 back on Jun 16. After this action, Fennerty Conor now owns 97,364 shares of SITE Centers Corp, valued at $159,120 using the latest closing price.

Cattonar John M, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of SITE Centers Corp, sale 11,000 shares at $13.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Cattonar John M is holding 40,922 shares at $149,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.00 for the present operating margin

+32.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp stands at +30.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on SITE Centers Corp (SITC), the company’s capital structure generated 86.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SITE Centers Corp (SITC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.