Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is $129.07, which is $21.52 above the current market price. The public float for SPG is 324.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPG on October 18, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has increased by 1.68 when compared to last closing price of 108.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-10-17 that The Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock price has moved sideways in 2023 as concerns about high-interest rates and the upcoming wall of maturities. The stock has dropped by about 7.23% this year and is 14.6% below the YTD high.

SPG’s Market Performance

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has experienced a 3.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.59% drop in the past month, and a -10.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for SPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for SPG’s stock, with a -3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $129 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPG Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.88. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc. saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who purchase 580 shares at the price of $110.04 back on Sep 29. After this action, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S now owns 49,727 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc., valued at $63,823 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD ALLAN B, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc., purchase 472 shares at $110.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that HUBBARD ALLAN B is holding 31,498 shares at $51,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.08 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at +40.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 72.50, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 77.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.