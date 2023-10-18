Should You Invest in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) Now?

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PCAR is $90.00, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 513.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for PCAR on October 18, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 85.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

PCAR’s Market Performance

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has experienced a -2.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.51% drop in the past month, and a -4.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $115 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.40. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 56,000 shares at the price of $85.96 back on Aug 02. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $4,813,967 using the latest closing price.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $86.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SCHIPPERS HARRIE is holding 93,522 shares at $2,065,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 26.42, with 10.81 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc. (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.