Should You Invest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.15.

The public float for JBHT is 81.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume for JBHT on October 18, 2023 was 780.99K shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.09 compared to its previous closing price of 196.01. However, the company has seen a -7.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-18 that J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), a prominent trucking and transportation services provider, reported a year-over-year profit decrease of 30.4% in the third quarter, falling below analyst predictions due to declining revenues across its operating units.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT’s stock has fallen by -7.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.39% and a quarterly drop of -6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.11% for JBHT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $204 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.22. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from McGee Eric, who sale 400 shares at the price of $190.26 back on Aug 18. After this action, McGee Eric now owns 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., valued at $76,104 using the latest closing price.

Field Darren P., the EVP and President Intermodal of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $204.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Field Darren P. is holding 11,810 shares at $510,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 20.63, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.