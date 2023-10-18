Should You Invest in Alcon Inc. (ALC) Now?

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALC is $93.55, which is $19.96 above the current market price. The public float for ALC is 483.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ALC on October 18, 2023 was 687.11K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.38 in relation to its previous close of 74.85. However, the company has experienced a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Alcon (ALC) continues gaining from the company’s diverse portfolio, incremental innovation, and new product launches.

ALC’s Market Performance

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has experienced a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.22% drop in the past month, and a -12.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for ALC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for ALC’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $89.30 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALC Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.04. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.24 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcon Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45. Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Alcon Inc. (ALC), the company’s capital structure generated 25.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.51. Total debt to assets is 17.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.