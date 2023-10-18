SenesTech Inc (SNES) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SNES is at 1.18.

The average price suggested by analysts for SNES is $4.00, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for SNES is 2.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for SNES on October 18, 2023 was 98.67K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SNES) stock’s latest price update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) today announced that Joel Fruendt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 17, 2023. Company Webcast The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company’s website at https://senestech.investorroom.com/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/snes/2056680.

SNES’s Market Performance

SenesTech Inc (SNES) has experienced a 3.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.81% drop in the past month, and a -61.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.56% for SNES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for SNES’s stock, with a -75.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNES Trading at -31.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.07%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3985. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -87.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Equity return is now at value -210.32, with -159.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.