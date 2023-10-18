SCWorx Corp (WORX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) has jumped by 14.48 compared to previous close of 2.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-07-06 that SCWorx (WORX) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after boosting investor confidence with a stock purchase agreement! The post Why Is SCWorx (WORX) Stock Up 37% Today?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 0.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On October 18, 2023, WORX’s average trading volume was 200.46K shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

The stock of SCWorx Corp (WORX) has seen a -15.58% decrease in the past week, with a -35.50% drop in the past month, and a -33.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.81% for WORX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.74% for WORX’s stock, with a -47.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WORX Trading at -20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares sank -25.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX fell by -15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, SCWorx Corp saw -57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp stands at -45.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.85. Equity return is now at value -19.02, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on SCWorx Corp (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SCWorx Corp (WORX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.