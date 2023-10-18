Sap SE ADR (SAP) Stock Sees a-1.88 Decrease

In the past week, SAP stock has gone down by -3.29%, with a monthly decline of -4.95% and a quarterly plunge of -4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Sap SE ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for SAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.40% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) is 74.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAP is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Sap SE ADR (SAP) is $152.26, which is -$6.15 below the current market price. The public float for SAP is 1.17B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On October 18, 2023, SAP’s average trading volume was 904.34K shares.

SAP) stock’s latest price update

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 130.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that SAP’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued momentum in cloud business. However, prevailing global macroeconomic challenges may have acted as a dampener.

SAP Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.85. In addition, Sap SE ADR saw 24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+71.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sap SE ADR stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 5.63, with 3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sap SE ADR (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sap SE ADR (SAP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.