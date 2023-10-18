Rover Group Inc (ROVR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ROVR is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROVR is $6.86, which is -$1.69 below than the current price. The public float for ROVR is 103.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of ROVR on October 18, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s stock price has surge by 4.12relation to previous closing price of 6.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. On the same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Rover’s financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). During the conference call and webcast, Rover may discuss material business, financial or other information that is not contained in the third quarter 2023 earnings release.

ROVR’s Market Performance

Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has seen a 5.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.92% gain in the past month and a 42.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.43% for ROVR stock, with a simple moving average of 43.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Rover Group Inc saw 92.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from Wickers Charles, who sale 6,668 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Sep 11. After this action, Wickers Charles now owns 114,589 shares of Rover Group Inc, valued at $43,377 using the latest closing price.

Wickers Charles, the Chief Financial Officer of Rover Group Inc, sale 2,775 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Wickers Charles is holding 121,257 shares at $19,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -5.02, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.