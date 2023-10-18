Renovaro Biosciences Inc’s (RENB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RENB stock has gone down by -18.34%, with a monthly gain of 46.37% and a quarterly surge of 594.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for Renovaro Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for RENB’s stock, with a 181.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RENB is 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 16.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on October 18, 2023 was 850.10K shares.

RENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has dropped by -6.21 compared to previous close of 4.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RENB Trading at 34.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +43.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +462.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB fell by -18.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 310.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

Equity return is now at value -66.63, with -55.53 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.