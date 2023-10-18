Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) by analysts is $10.38, which is $6.78 above the current market price. The public float for RLMD is 25.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of RLMD was 152.27K shares.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD)’s stock price has soared by 12.78 in relation to previous closing price of 3.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that Phase 3 trial failures were due to abnormally high placebo responses driven by poor trial design, enrollment, and oversight. REL-1017’s underlying efficacy appears robust, consistently reporting treatment responses comparable to approved antidepressants. Ongoing Phase 3 trials, RELIANCE-II and RELIGHT, have amended protocols to control placebo, which should allow REL-1017 to demonstrate efficacy, with readouts in mid-2024 and year-end 2024.

RLMD’s Market Performance

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has seen a 4.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.26% gain in the past month and a 28.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.44% for RLMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.98% for RLMD’s stock, with a 14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RLMD Trading at 12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +26.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from O’Gorman Cedric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on May 23. After this action, O’Gorman Cedric now owns 10,121 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

TRAVERSA SERGIO, the Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, purchase 55,250 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that TRAVERSA SERGIO is holding 144,024 shares at $115,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

The total capital return value is set at -92.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.07. Equity return is now at value -83.71, with -76.37 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.