Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RXRX is also noteworthy at -0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RXRX is $16.00, which is $9.48 above than the current price. The public float for RXRX is 138.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.22% of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on October 18, 2023 was 4.98M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 6.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Recursion Pharmaceuticals is looking to introduce a paradigm shift in the way biotechs develop drugs. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals developed a therapy for a disease that has eluded many of its larger peers.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX’s stock has fallen by -7.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.32% and a quarterly drop of -58.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.10% for RXRX’s stock, with a -20.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at -22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -22.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Secora Michael, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Oct 11. After this action, Secora Michael now owns 913,186 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $171,312 using the latest closing price.

Secora Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $7.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Secora Michael is holding 900,686 shares at $176,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.36, with -38.83 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.