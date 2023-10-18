Real-Time Update: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen a -7.43% decrease in the past week, with a -3.51% drop in the past month, and a -18.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.47% for ROK’s stock, with a -5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for ROK is $311.65, which is $35.77 above the current price. The public float for ROK is 114.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on October 18, 2023 was 774.76K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 290.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-16 that The US Department of Energy finally decided who would get a piece of the $7 billion Federal funding for green hydrogen, and the news may surprise you. The funding is intended to build green hydrogen infrastructure, but the terminology would be more suitable if it read “greener” hydrogen.

ROK Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.18. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Nardecchia Christopher, who sale 451 shares at the price of $285.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, Nardecchia Christopher now owns 9,059 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $128,741 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 440 shares at $285.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 6,549 shares at $125,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 49.45, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.