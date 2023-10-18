Reading International Inc (RDI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reading International Inc (RDI) by analysts is $3.50, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for RDI is 16.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of RDI was 42.57K shares.

RDI) stock’s latest price update

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ: RDI)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.37 in comparison to its previous close of 2.17, however, the company has experienced a -4.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI ) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call April 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Andre Matyczynski – Executive Vice President of Global Operations Ellen Cotter – President and Chief Executive Officer Gilbert Avanes – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Andre Matyczynski Thank you for joining Reading International Earnings Call to discuss our 2022 Year-end and Fourth Quarter Results. My name is Andre Matyczynski, and I’m Reading’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations.

RDI’s Market Performance

Reading International Inc (RDI) has seen a -4.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.99% decline in the past month and a -19.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for RDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.03% for RDI’s stock, with a -30.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RDI Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDI fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Reading International Inc saw -27.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDI starting from CUBAN MARK, who sale 200 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, CUBAN MARK now owns 172,355 shares of Reading International Inc, valued at $4,070 using the latest closing price.

CUBAN MARK, the 10% Owner of Reading International Inc, sale 1,813 shares at $20.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that CUBAN MARK is holding 172,555 shares at $36,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.26 for the present operating margin

-2.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reading International Inc stands at -17.81. The total capital return value is set at -4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.24. Equity return is now at value -50.12, with -5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Reading International Inc (RDI), the company’s capital structure generated 705.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.59. Total debt to assets is 69.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 607.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reading International Inc (RDI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.