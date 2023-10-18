Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.26 in comparison to its previous close of 4.48, however, the company has experienced a -14.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-27 that CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its second quarter results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day. The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/222823856. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via teleph.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) is $7.33, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for PACK is 72.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACK on October 18, 2023 was 359.92K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK stock saw a decrease of -14.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.28% for PACK’s stock, with a -21.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PACK Trading at -24.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -27.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp saw -28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Tranen Alicia M., who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $5.72 back on Aug 28. After this action, Tranen Alicia M. now owns 57,500 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Zumwalt Kurt, the Director of Ranpak Holdings Corp, sale 13,369 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Zumwalt Kurt is holding 66,507 shares at $72,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -5.05, with -2.65 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.